Russian former spy warns 'start of WWIII' coming

said on Monday that the administration of President Joe Biden was risking World War III if it had allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia. “These guys, Biden’s administration, is trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while they still have power and are still in office,” Butina said.

“I have a great hope that (President-elect Donald) Trump will overcome this decision if this has been made because they are seriously risking the start of World War III which is not in anybody’s interest,” she told Reuters.

