Archive picture of a fire that broke out after an Israeli attack on the Syrian Golan last year

IDF tanks fire at Syrian position on Golan Heights

military spokesperson says suspects seen in Syrian position near the border; troops on the ground bolstered to prevent infiltration as aircraft patrol Syrian Golan skies

Yoav Zitun, Liad Osmo |
Published: 01.05.22, 22:57
IDF tanks on Wednesday, fired at a Syrian position east of the Israel-Syria border that was directed at suspects who were seen nearing the frontier, the military said.
    • There were no injuries reported in the incident on either side of the border, and the IDF deployed more troops to the area in anticipation of a further infiltration attempt, including ground forces and aircraft.
    Archive picture of a fire that broke out after an Israeli attack on the Syrian Golan last year
    (Photo:: EPA)
    Earlier the Lebanon based Al Mayadeen network said a fire was caused from the Israeli tank fire.
    The network said the Israeli fire was directed at a Syrian army position near the city of Quneitra and the village of Al Huria on the Syrian Golan Heights.
    Israeli tanks positioned on the Israel Syria border
    In a statement, the IDF Spokesperson's unit said that after an IDF lookout post identified suspects inside Syrian military positions, flares were fired along with tank fire in order to prevent infiltration.
    The IDF has opened fire at suspects nearing the border in the past including in August of 2020 when four suspected terrorists were killed when they attempted to lay explosive devices near the border fence.
    An IDF soldier near the Israeli Syrian border on the Golan Heights
    (Photo: Yoav Zitun)
    According to foreign media reports the IDF had also attacked targets near Quneitra in the past, as part of the effort to prevent Iranian entrenchment on the Syrian Golan.



