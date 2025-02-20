Hamas stage for return of dead hostages set next to terror tunnel uncovered by IDF

IDF uncovers kilometer-long tunnel part of underground labyrinth used by commanders of the terror group during the massacre, containing sleeping quarters and laced with explosives 

Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Kfir Bibas
tunnels
Oded Lifshitz
Hamas atrocities
Shiri Bibas
Ariel Bibas
Hamas set up a stage for its cynical ceremony on Thursday, ahead of the return the bodies of Shiri Bibas, her two little boys Kfir and Ariel and the elderly Oded Lifshitz, near the Bani Suheila cemetery where the IDF uncovered an underground tunnel system last January.
According to a report in the Qatari based Al Jazeera network, the bodies of the hostages, all abducted alive during the October 7 Hamas massacre, were kept in the cemetery.

3 View gallery
Hamas terror tunnel under the cemetery of Bani SuheilaHamas terror tunnel under the cemetery of Bani Suheila
Hamas terror tunnel under the cemetery of Bani Suheila
(Photo: IDF)

3 View gallery
תיעוד מתוך המנהרה והשמדתהתיעוד מתוך המנהרה והשמדתה
Hamas terror tunnel under athe Bani Suheila cemetery
(IDF)
3 View gallery
קולאז' ביג רביעייה רבעים שירי ביבס כפיר ביבס אריאל ביבס עודד ליפשיץקולאז' ביג רביעייה רבעים שירי ביבס כפיר ביבס אריאל ביבס עודד ליפשיץ
Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Oded Lifshitz
(Photo: Courtesy of the families)
The military said that when they uncovered the tunnel they encountered and killed terrorists inside and found that it had been laced with explosives.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The tunnel also contained the office from which the terror group's commander of the Khan Younis, commanded over the massacre and sleeping quarters for senior terrorists. According to the military the kilometer-long (over half a mile) tunnel had been part of the underground labyrinth built by Hamas and was later destroyed.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""