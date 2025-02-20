Hamas stage for return of dead hostages set next to terror tunnel uncovered by IDF

Hamas set up a stage for its cynical ceremony on Thursday, ahead of the return the bodies of Shiri Bibas, her two little boys Kfir and Ariel and the elderly Oded Lifshitz, near the Bani Suheila cemetery where the IDF uncovered an underground tunnel system last January.

According to a report in the Qatari based Al Jazeera network, the bodies of the hostages, all abducted alive during the October 7 Hamas massacre, were kept in the cemetery.





3 View gallery Hamas terror tunnel under the cemetery of Bani Suheila ( Photo: IDF )





3 View gallery Hamas terror tunnel under athe Bani Suheila cemetery ( IDF )

3 View gallery Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Oded Lifshitz ( Photo: Courtesy of the families )

The military said that when they uncovered the tunnel they encountered and killed terrorists inside and found that it had been laced with explosives.

The tunnel also contained the office from which the terror group's commander of the Khan Younis, commanded over the massacre and sleeping quarters for senior terrorists. According to the military the kilometer-long (over half a mile) tunnel had been part of the underground labyrinth built by Hamas and was later destroyed.