Convicted neo-Nazi in Germany has changed genders just before the start of a prison sentence

Notorious neo-Nazi Sven Liebich was sentenced to prison two years ago and last year changed his gender identity; Marla-Svenja Liebich soon will begin serving her sentence, and the decision to incarcerate her in a women's prison is causing a stir; Some have noted Liebich's long record of far-right activism and previous anti-queer statements; 'Sven Liebich is not a woman'