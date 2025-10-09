IDF on high alert ahead of Gaza ceasefire, warns of last-minute Hamas attacks

The IDF is on high alert ahead of an expected ceasefire in Gaza, warning of potential last-minute attacks by Hamas, including heavy rocket fire and attacks on troops.

The military said overnight Thursday that while it welcomes the agreement, forces remain fully prepared for any scenario.

1 View gallery IDF 36th Division forces operating in Gaza City ( Photo: IDF )

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has instructed units both along the front lines and deeper inside Gaza to remain in defensive posture and vigilant. Military officials expressed concern that Hamas may attempt to “empty its stockpiles” just before the ceasefire takes effect, including potential barrages of rockets or mortars and attempted attacks on IDF soldiers in and around the Gaza Strip.

Several launches were reported from inside Gaza in the last hour, though no damage or injuries were recorded.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel is expected to withdraw troops to a pre-agreed line within 24 hours of formal government approval. According to the IDF, that redeployment will leave Israeli forces in control of 53% of Gaza’s territory. “Force deployments will be carried out in accordance with the directives of the political echelon and the stages of the agreement, with responsibility and a focus on the safety of our soldiers,” the military said in a statement.

The IDF added that Zamir has also directed preparations for overseeing the release of hostages to be handled with “sensitivity and professionalism.” “The IDF will continue to act to achieve the objectives of the war and to defend the citizens of the State of Israel on all fronts,” the statement read.