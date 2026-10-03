US charges Hamas terrorists, 3 Americans in alleged $1.7 million terror funding scheme

U.S. authorities have charged an alleged Hamas operative in Gaza and three American men in connection with an international fundraising network that prosecutors say collected more than $1.7 million for Hamas while presenting the campaigns as humanitarian aid for Palestinian families.

The Justice Department said Saleem Alzaq, 45, of Gaza, and his associates raised the money through purported charitable campaigns beginning in January 2020. At least $626,000 came from donors based in the United States.

Raised funds for 'winter supplies for Gaza families' — and sent the money to Hamas ( Photo: REUTERS/Haseeb Alwazeer )

Prosecutors allege the campaigns told donors their money would provide food, winter supplies and other humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza, while funds were instead directed to Hamas.

Alzaq, who remains in Gaza and has not been arrested, is alleged by U.S. prosecutors to be a Hamas member and a deputy in a battalion of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing. The Justice Department says he also worked in the media apparatus of Hamas’ Shujaiyya Brigade and posted propaganda supporting the organization online.

Three alleged co-conspirators in the United States have been arrested: brothers Abdel Adhami, 35, and Omar Adhami, 33, of Covington, Louisiana, and Raed Yousef, 56, of Lutz, Florida.

According to prosecutors, Abdel Adhami contributed approximately $94,000 to Alzaq’s network between 2021 and September 2026, while his brother Omar contributed about $11,000. Yousef allegedly provided nearly $50,000.

French authorities also arrested three of Alzaq’s alleged associates in a coordinated operation, according to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors say Alzaq operated an international fundraising network involving the United States and France, with associates helping collect money and transfer it to Gaza.

After the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, Alzaq allegedly launched another fundraising campaign claiming to assist Gazans injured that day. The campaign operated for several days, until around Oct. 12.

The indictment alleges that Alzaq knew money collected through the campaigns was reaching Hamas and took steps to prevent fundraising accounts from being shut down.

He allegedly instructed supporters not to mention Hamas when transferring money and, in October 2024, told donors using his PayPal accounts not to write phrases including “Free Palestine” or “long live Hamas.”

Prosecutors also said an undercover law enforcement operation provided evidence that Alzaq knew where the money was going. According to the indictment, Alzaq told an undercover officer posing as a Hamas supporter that he regularly helped people send money to “the Green,” a term prosecutors said referred to Hamas.

Alzaq faces charges including conspiracy to provide material support to Hamas, conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The Adhami brothers face charges including providing and conspiring to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.

Yousef faces charges including conspiracy and attempts to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, money laundering offenses and passport fraud.

“Anyone who finances or assists terrorist organizations responsible for the deaths of American citizens should expect to be prosecuted by the Department of Justice,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Blanche said the Justice Department would continue pursuing terrorist financing networks and seeking to hold those involved accountable.