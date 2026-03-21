UN Secretary-General Guterres cooperating with Trump's Board of Peace

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the U.N. is cooperating with a U.S.-led “Board of Peace” initiative on Gaza reconstruction, while emphasizing that the collaboration is narrowly focused, according to an interview with Politico.
Guterres said the U.N. is working with structures linked to the initiative to help advance efforts to rebuild homes and infrastructure in Gaza, an objective that has been approved by the U.N. Security Council.
He indicated that the cooperation is limited to practical aspects of reconstruction, reflecting a willingness by the U.N. to engage where there is alignment on humanitarian and rebuilding goals.
At the same time, Guterres signaled that the partnership does not extend beyond those efforts, underscoring that the U.N. continues to see its own frameworks and principles as central to addressing broader international challenges.