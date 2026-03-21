UN Secretary-General Guterres cooperating with Trump's Board of Peace

, while emphasizing that the collaboration is narrowly focused, according to an interview with Politico.

, while emphasizing that the collaboration is narrowly focused, according to an interview with Politico.

Guterres said the U.N. is working with structures linked to the initiative to help advance efforts to rebuild homes and infrastructure in Gaza, an objective that has been approved by the U.N. Security Council.

Guterres said the U.N. is working with structures linked to the initiative to help advance efforts to rebuild homes and infrastructure in Gaza, an objective that has been approved by the U.N. Security Council.

Guterres said the U.N. is working with structures linked to the initiative to help advance efforts to rebuild homes and infrastructure in Gaza, an objective that has been approved by the U.N. Security Council.

He indicated that the cooperation is limited to practical aspects of reconstruction, reflecting a willingness by the U.N. to engage where there is alignment on humanitarian and rebuilding goals.

He indicated that the cooperation is limited to practical aspects of reconstruction, reflecting a willingness by the U.N. to engage where there is alignment on humanitarian and rebuilding goals.

He indicated that the cooperation is limited to practical aspects of reconstruction, reflecting a willingness by the U.N. to engage where there is alignment on humanitarian and rebuilding goals.