Radio host blames ‘two Israelis’ for Argentina wildfires, sparks backlash; Milei condemns claim

Argentina has been grappling in recent days with massive wildfires in Patagonia, as Israeli travelers in the region face unfounded accusations. Fires broke out early last week, and authorities have said the government suspects arson. On Sunday, officials reported that about 120,000 dunams had burned in forests near El Hoyo.
Firefighting teams continue efforts to contain the blazes, but strong winds have fueled their spread.
As the battle against the fires continues, a controversy erupted on Argentine social media following remarks by a well-known radio host, Marcela Feudale, who linked the fires in Patagonia to “two Israelis.” The umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community strongly condemned the baseless claim, drawing support from President Javier Milei, who said those spreading such conspiracies represent “Argentina’s dark side.”
Feudale, host of the program “Feudalísima” on Radio 10, said on air that she was relying on “good sources,” indicating that two Israeli citizens were responsible for starting the fires. The statement, made without presenting concrete evidence, prompted immediate criticism from Jewish community leaders, journalists and political figures.
Mauro Bernstein, president of DAIA, the umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community, sharply denounced the remarks on his X account, formerly Twitter. “Pointing without evidence to ‘two Israelis’ as responsible for the fires is irrational and dangerous behavior,” he wrote. “It creates stigmas and reinforces anti-Jewish narratives and hatred.”
Bernstein stressed that “the media bears enormous responsibility. A lie is not an opinion. At DAIA, we will not allow this.”
President Milei shared Bernstein’s post and wrote in response that conspiracies targeting Jews represent “the dark side of Argentina.”
National congresswoman Sabrina Ajmechet, founder of the Argentine Forum Against Antisemitism, also strongly criticized Feudale. “This is exactly the same as those who accuse Israel of wanting to burn forests to take control of something, or claim the government has a criminal plan through which Jews will rule Patagonia,” she said.
Ajmechet added: “Would you have said ‘two Chileans,’ ‘two Uruguayans,’ ‘two Spaniards’ or ‘two Australians’? No. You had a target.”
Following the backlash, Feudale said her remarks were not made with “any discriminatory intent” and that if the source who provided her information is proven wrong, she is willing to apologize. She also shared a thread from an Argentine left-wing party that debunked claims of Israeli involvement and described the rumor as an antisemitic conspiracy theory based on fabricated videos and images.
Despite the clarification, criticism has not subsided. The episode underscored the heightened sensitivity in Argentina to any unfounded claims involving the Jewish community or Israel, particularly amid growing concern over suspected arson in Patagonia.