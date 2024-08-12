PM says Gallant adopts anti-Israel narrative

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said his defense minister was harming chances for a hostage release deal and was adopting the anti-Israel narrative.

While Israel entered its 10th month of war and as it was bracing for an attack from Iran and its proxies, the prime minister and defense minister took what has become their public feud a step further. They exchanged jabs over Israel's war objectives and the fate of the hostages.

" He should have attacked Sinwar, who is refusing to send a delegation to the negotiations, who has been – and remains – the only obstacle to a hostage deal," Netanyahu said of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, in a statement.

3 View gallery Yoav Ga;;ant, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Elad Malka )

"Israel has only one choice: To achieve total victory, which means eliminating Hamas's military and governing capabilities and releasing our hostages. This victory will be achieved. This is the clear directive of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet, and it obligates everyone – including Gallant."

Netanyahu's comments came after Gallant ridiculed Netanyahu's claim that Israel was on its way to achieving "total victory" over Hamas in Gaza. The defense minister hosted the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense committee in the ministry in Tel Aviv to brief them on the 10-month-long war and the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel.

Gallant said Israel's primary objective must be the release of hostages. "Our objective as it was defined, despite our battles on seven fronts, was the elimination of Hamas and the return of the hostages," he said. " that is our stated mission and I think our military operations have given us the freedom to act."

3 View gallery Gallant hosts the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Comt. on Monday ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

The two men have been sparing over Netanyahu's perceived refusal to accept the hostage release deal out of political considerations. His far-right coalition partners threatened to bring down the government if the prime minister agreed to a withdrawal of troops from Gaza as Hamas has demanded or to end the war.

Netanyahu's office said there was no intent to fire Gallant despite many in the ruling Likud and in the coalition demanding his ouster. The last time the prime minister attempted to fire his defense minister was during the protests of the government's legislative initiative to weaken the power of the Supreme Court, in March 2023.

3 View gallery Protesters block highway after Prime Minister Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Gallant in March 2023 ( Photo: EPA )

Gallant warned that the legislative push was harmful to Israel's defense after many in critical IDF reserve units said they would no longer volunteer to serve a government that was attacking Israel's democracy. Netanyahu said he was ousting Gallant and was met with mass protests forcing him to retract.



