Interceptor fired at malfunctioning IDF drone over fear it would crash in Lebanon

. After a two-month cease-fire and an extension, the last remaining Israeli troops are expected to finalize their withdrawal — except from five strategic locations.

. After a two-month cease-fire and an extension, the last remaining Israeli troops are expected to finalize their withdrawal — except from five strategic locations.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese media released footage showing IDF troops preparing controlled demolitions in villages they were vacating. Meanwhile, the Lebanese military began moving into the devastated areas left behind by withdrawing Israeli forces.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese media released footage showing IDF troops preparing controlled demolitions in villages they were vacating. Meanwhile, the Lebanese military began moving into the devastated areas left behind by withdrawing Israeli forces.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese media released footage showing IDF troops preparing controlled demolitions in villages they were vacating. Meanwhile, the Lebanese military began moving into the devastated areas left behind by withdrawing Israeli forces.