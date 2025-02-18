Interceptor fired at malfunctioning IDF drone over fear it would crash in Lebanon

An interceptor was launched Tuesday afternoon from the Mount Hermon area, apparently targeting an Israeli Air Force drone that experienced a malfunction and was at risk of crashing in Lebanese territory.
Earlier in the day, Lebanese media released footage showing IDF troops preparing controlled demolitions in villages they were vacating. Meanwhile, the Lebanese military began moving into the devastated areas left behind by withdrawing Israeli forces.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The Lebanese army is now responsible for enforcing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, which mandates Hezbollah’s removal from areas south of the Litani River. Overnight, reports from Lebanon indicated that the IDF had begun withdrawing from multiple villages in the south. By morning, the Lebanese army announced it had deployed troops in several villages, including some near the Israeli border.
Lebanese military officials said they were conducting searches for suspicious objects and working to quickly reopen roads in the affected areas.