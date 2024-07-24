Starvation and neglect: disturbing report reveals Gaza hostage conditions

The National Food Security Council and the Hostage Health Network issued a statement on Tuesday, expressing severe concerns over the nutritional and health conditions of the 120 hostages held in Gaza for more than 290 days.

"Members and representatives of the council express deep concern for the 120 hostages who have been held in Gaza for 290 days," the statement read. "Accumulating testimonies from returning hostages and comprehensive medical examinations reveal that their nutritional and health status is dire, leading to irreversible complications and immediate life-threatening conditions. The reports include accounts of hunger, neglect, lack of essential nutrients, limited access to water, insufficient food supply and even complete absence of food."

2 View gallery Underground Hamas cell in which hostages were held, Khan Younis, Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Council representatives detailed the physiological impact of prolonged poor nutrition and starvation, noting it leads to the failure to meet the body's basic needs, resulting in the depletion of body tissues, fat and muscle, impairment of various bodily systems, particularly the immune system, as well as cognitive and psychological damage. "These effects cause severe and irreversible health damage and can sometimes lead to death," the statement said.

The document also addressed the medical conditions and specific nutritional needs of the hostages in captivity, including inflammatory bowel diseases, osteoporosis and food allergies and sensitivities.

"Furthermore, during and after the abduction, the hostages required appropriate medical, pharmaceutical and nutritional treatment due to extreme forms of violence, torture and various injuries, most of which are documented and were not properly treated," the statement continued.

The National Food Security Council stressed that "ensuring food security is a basic human right" and "adequate food security includes the ability for every individual to regularly and consistently consume food that contains all the necessary nutrients for proper development and health.

2 View gallery Rally calling for release of hostages, in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Tal Shahar )

"Preventing supply, lack of oversight, denying Red Cross humanitarian visits, and obstructing food consumption as mentioned above, constitutes not only ongoing torture but also poses a significant life-threatening risk to the defenseless and innocent, which is unacceptable by any humanitarian standards."

The council also called on "the international community, the government and human rights organizations to intervene and use all necessary means to ensure the immediate release of the hostages, or at the very least, to initiate immediate humanitarian action to guarantee food security according to their nutritional requirements and medical condition."

National Food Security Council Chairman Prof. Roni Strier said, "This statement, written by the council in collaboration with the Hostage Health Network, is an urgent call for international organizations and the Israeli government to negotiate an immediate deal for the release of all hostages who are in life-threatening health conditions."