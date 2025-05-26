Three Arab Israeli youths charged with plotting ISIS-inspired terror attacks

Authorities on Sunday charged three residents of the northern Arab town of Arara, including two brothers and a 15-year-old minor, with multiple terror-related offenses after they allegedly pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) and plotted attacks against Israeli citizens and security forces.

In a joint announcement, the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police said the suspects—Mahmoud Sheikh Khalil, 19; his brother Mohammad, 20; and the unnamed minor—were indicted in Haifa District Court. The charges include conspiracy to commit aggravated murder as an act of terror, weapons manufacturing and possession for terror purposes, training and instruction for terror activity, contact with a foreign agent and obstructing a police officer.

According to the indictment, the investigation revealed that the suspects had developed ties to ISIS elements in Syria, received operational guidance and attempted to manufacture explosive devices intended for use in attacks against Border Police officers and Jewish civilians. The group allegedly produced two pipe bombs and tested them in remote areas near their hometown.

The minor is accused of initiating contact with a pro-ISIS figure on TikTok, from whom he received instructional videos and documents on constructing explosives. In March 2025, he allegedly reached out to the same Syrian individual to request additional materials on how to build bombs “against the infidels.” In response, the contact sent manuals and two video files demonstrating how to assemble an explosive device, including detailed instructions on constructing a detonator.

The group reportedly filmed themselves building and detonating the bombs, later creating and sharing propaganda-style footage, including fabricated news reports claiming successful attacks in Tel Aviv. The 19-year-old suspect Mahmoud reportedly said, “We are going to blow ourselves up on the infidels. I swear by Allah and His Messenger to obey the faithful commanders.”

The indictment also alleges that the suspects acted out of nationalist and ideological motives and aimed to incite fear and chaos. Messages between them show encouragement to commit terror attacks and declarations of loyalty to ISIS.

Police and Shin Bet officials say the case highlights a troubling trend of radicalization among Arab-Israeli youth. “This is the result of precise intelligence and a swift response by security forces,” said Chief Inspector David Geula, head of the Menashe counterterror unit. “Anyone who chooses the path of terror will be caught and brought to justice.”

A Shin Bet official added, “The investigation again reveals a disturbing rise in the involvement of Arab-Israeli minors in terrorist activity. The agency takes any such threat to national security very seriously.”