Flamingos spend summer in Israel for first time

These are the pink flamingos, and this spectacular bird is a migratory species. Traditionally, flamingos migrate to warmer climates for the winter and return to their breeding grounds during the spring.

Israel is no stranger to hot summers, and during this time, the flamingos that winter in Israel typically migrate to countries like Iran or Turkey. This time around, though, something interesting has unfolded.

The flamingos have not yet left northern Israel and are still being spotted at the Jewish National Fund’s Hula Lake, located in the Upper Galilee.

FLAMINGOS IN ISRAEL ( ILTV )

Flamingos usually prefer algae-rich lakes and are not typically drawn to freshwater habitats like Hula Lake, making this story even more remarkable.