Flamingos spend summer in Israel for first time

During this time, the flamingos that winter in Israel typically migrate to countries like Iran or Turkey

Devo Klein, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
ILTV
Animals
Flamingos
These are the pink flamingos, and this spectacular bird is a migratory species. Traditionally, flamingos migrate to warmer climates for the winter and return to their breeding grounds during the spring.
Israel is no stranger to hot summers, and during this time, the flamingos that winter in Israel typically migrate to countries like Iran or Turkey. This time around, though, something interesting has unfolded.
The flamingos have not yet left northern Israel and are still being spotted at the Jewish National Fund’s Hula Lake, located in the Upper Galilee.
FLAMINGOS IN ISRAEL
(ILTV)
Flamingos usually prefer algae-rich lakes and are not typically drawn to freshwater habitats like Hula Lake, making this story even more remarkable.
Hula Lake is a complex and dynamic habitat that continues to surprise its visitors with incredible sights. And this summer, you can now see flocks of pink flamingos in Israel, as these birds have decided, for the first time ever, to spend their summer here.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""