'Proud to lead on International Women’s Day': female IDF officers on front lines of war with Iran

From the air over Iran to warships at sea and rescue teams on standby at home, female soldiers are playing a central role in Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran.

Marking International Women’s Day on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces released recordings from operational radio communications featuring women directly involved in the fighting during Operation Roaring Lion.

7 View gallery The navy’s first female missile ship commander ( Photo: IDF )

“I have a stable lock. Hit — fire,” a female combat navigator in the Israeli Air Force is heard saying over the radio during the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle over Iran.

In another recording, Maj. R., who last month became the first woman in IDF history appointed to command a missile ship in the Israeli Navy, spoke from the middle of the sea during the operation.

“I am on a missile ship at sea with the officers and fighters, far from the shores of the State of Israel,” she said over the radio.

“Flotilla 3 has been deployed in the maritime arena since the start of the campaign. We are carrying out strikes to remove threats, detecting and intercepting aerial threats, all to protect our home.”

7 View gallery Women now make up about 21.2% of combat soldiers ( Photo: IDF )

“The fighting spirit is very high, and the camaraderie between fighters, men and women alike, is powerful,” she added. “My soldiers and I will remain here for as long as required to safeguard the security of the State of Israel and its citizens.”

Capt. S., a company commander in the Home Front Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade, said her unit remains on constant readiness.

“I am here with my company, the Shavit Company, on rescue standby and ready to reach any scene we are called to in order to save lives,” she said. “We are conducting training and raising our readiness to arrive as prepared and professional as possible.”

“Proud today and every day, and especially on International Women’s Day, to command soldiers and lead efforts to save lives.”

The IDF said the combat navigator, missile ship commander and rescue company commander represent thousands of women taking part in operational activity during the war with Iran, both on the front lines and on the home front.

According to data released by the military, women now make up about 21.2% of combat soldiers, a sharp increase from 7.2% in 2015, largely due to the opening of more than 90% of military roles to women.

In the air defense array, which plays a central role in intercepting missiles and drones during the current conflict, about half of the fighters are women. In addition, 20% of reservists serving in the campaign are female.

7 View gallery Significant rise in women combat soldiers ( Photo: IDF )

Women account for roughly 35% of all career service personnel in the IDF. At the rank of lieutenant colonel and above, they make up about 24%, and 15% at the rank of colonel and above.

The navy also reports growing female participation, with 25 women who graduated from the elite naval officers course taking part in Operation Roaring Lion, alongside about 130 female sailors serving on missile ships.

During the operation, the navy said around 40% of personnel involved in intelligence, planning, command and fire control roles are women.

In the Israeli Air Force, about 30 female combat aircrew members are currently serving, along with 5,000 female reservists.

The IDF’s Communications and Cyber Defense Directorate reported that more than 40% of fighters in one of its electronic warfare battalions are women.