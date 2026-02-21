Four wounded in rare shootout and drone grenade attack in northern Israel

Four people were wounded, including a man in his 30s who was seriously injured, in a violent clash in the northern town of Kafr Kanna that involved gunfire and grenades dropped from drones, police and medical officials said.

The incident followed an escalating dispute between two families in the town that began a day earlier, according to authorities.

Scene of the shootout

Police said the case is being treated as criminal in nature.

“Israel Police have opened an investigation into a shooting at a person and the throwing of a grenade in Kafr Kanna,” police said in a statement. “Large forces from the Northern District are at the scenes conducting operations to locate the suspects and have launched an investigation while collecting evidence.”

According to the Magen David Adom emergency service, a report of the incident was received at 8 p.m. Paramedics and medics provided treatment at the scene and evacuated four wounded to hospitals.

A man in his 30s was listed in serious condition. Three others were listed in moderate condition: an 18-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

The injured were taken to the Italian Hospital in Nazareth and to the North Medical Center in Tiberias.

Images from the scene showed damage to a residential structure, with one grenade reported to have penetrated through the roof.