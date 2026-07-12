Man killed in Jerusalem Airbnb warned police 10 months before murder: 'Men are threatening to kill me'

Investigators from the Jerusalem District’s serious crimes unit are continuing dozens of investigative actions in an effort to solve the killing of Benayahu Razi, 19, who was stabbed to death in an Airbnb apartment in Jerusalem’s Nachlaot neighborhood. 10 months before the killing, Razi reported to police that several men had threatened to kill him.

Police suspect Razi may have been killed with a meat tenderizer. “The attackers encountered the girlfriend and her friend while armed with knives, clubs and a meat tenderizer,” police said.

Gallery Benayahu Razi

Jerusalem District commander Maj. Gen. Avshalom Peled and his deputy arrived at the scene of the killing, which occurred during a brawl Saturday. Seven suspects, including minors and the mother of one of them, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killing.

Police suspect the mother acted as an intermediary between the female detainees and the murder suspects and helped them escape after the killing. Police also allege that the killing was livestreamed to two young women, whose detention was extended until Thursday.

Among those arrested is a young woman who previously had a relationship with Razi. In September, Razi filed a police complaint against her, alleging that she had harassed him and threatened his life. He also said that, on one occasion, several men came to his home and threatened to kill him.

Police are investigating whether there is a connection between the complaint filed about 10 months ago and the suspects now under arrest.

Attorney Omri Stern, who represents one of the suspects on behalf of the Public Defender’s Office, said she is a soldier with no criminal record who had been in a long-term relationship in which, she alleged, Razi was violent toward her. Stern said she had previously filed several complaints against him.

The suspect denies any involvement in Razi’s death, Stern said. He added that she did not want him dead and was not at the scene when the killing occurred. She is cooperating fully with investigators, he said, and the defense expects police to examine her account promptly and release her.

The scene of the killing in Jerusalem ( Photo: Gil Yohanan )

Razi, who worked at a Pizza Hut branch in Jerusalem, was the son of a teacher and a municipal employee. His family opposes an autopsy.

An initial investigation found that Razi had been staying at the short-term rental property with a friend and several young women. At some point, under circumstances that remain unclear, one of the women allegedly called an acquaintance, who arrived with several friends.

Magen David Adom, Israel’s emergency medical service, received a report of the stabbing at 7:02 p.m. Saturday.

Senior paramedic Shlomo Kalman and medic Yinon Eisenberg said they found Razi unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with severe penetrating wounds.

They said they provided lifesaving treatment, including prolonged resuscitation efforts, before evacuating him to the hospital. Doctors at Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center pronounced him dead shortly afterward.

Aharon, a resident of the building, said that he had contacted police several times about activity in the apartment.

“Last Thursday, I told them there were drugs, prostitution and disturbances in the apartment,” he said. “They told me it was not their concern and that they could not deal with it. I did not file a formal complaint, but I told them to check what was happening there because people were selling drugs. I said there was criminal activity, but they ignored me.”

He said the neighborhood had been abandoned to lawlessness and that the killing had been foreseeable.