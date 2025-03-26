Israel's new ambassador to Egypt not Invited to presidential ceremony amid Gaza tensions

Israel's newly appointed ambassador to Egypt , Ori Rotman, was not invited to a credential presentation ceremony held by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi for 23 new ambassadors, according to a report Wednesday by the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

The newspaper, citing diplomatic and security sources, attributed the decision to "ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza and the Netanyahu government's insistence on implementing a displacement plan." However, diplomatic sources suggest the move may also reflect underlying tensions between Cairo and Doha, as both countries compete to mediate a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

1 View gallery Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi ( Photo: Martin Sylvest/ Rutzau Scanpix/ AFP )

Israel submitted its formal request to appoint Rotman as ambassador to Cairo in April 2024, but the Egyptian government has delayed approving his credentials. Such requests, known as "agrément" in diplomatic terms, must be approved by the host country, which can withhold consent for various reasons. While no formal rejection has been issued, the lack of response has effectively stalled Rotman's relocation to Cairo.

Diplomatic observers suggest that the delay highlights the rivalry between Egypt and Qatar over their respective roles in brokering an end to the Gaza war. Egypt has increased pressure on Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and has even threatened to expel Hamas operatives released to Egypt in prior prisoner exchanges. Meanwhile, Qatar is perceived as aligning more closely with Hamas and has reportedly sought to disrupt Cairo's diplomatic efforts.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The absence of Israel's ambassador from the presidential ceremony comes as Egypt expresses frustration over Israel's handling of ceasefire negotiations. According to the Qatari report, Egyptian officials have accused Israel of "failing to cooperate" in talks and "delaying responses" to regional and international mediation efforts. Cairo has reportedly communicated its concerns to Israel both directly and through intermediaries.

The diplomatic tension casts a shadow over the 46th anniversary of the peace treaty between Israel and Egypt, signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat on March 26, 1979. Despite these recent strains, Israeli and Egyptian officials maintain security cooperation and continue diplomatic engagement through back channels.

Egyptian public opinion remains largely hostile toward Israel, and Egypt's ambassador to Israel has been on extended leave, further reflecting the fragile nature of bilateral relations. Nonetheless, Israeli officials stress their commitment to preserving the peace agreement and maintaining open lines of communication with Cairo.