Report: IDF warns Saudi F-35 sale could erode Israel’s air superiority

The IDF have raised strong objections to a possible U.S. sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia , warning the move could weaken Israel’s military advantage in the region, according to an Air Force position paper delivered to the political leadership on Sunday.

The document, obtained by Ynet, says Israel’s air superiority in the Middle East depends on maintaining exclusive access to fifth-generation stealth aircraft. Air Force officials stressed that the F-35’s advanced detection, data-processing and networked systems give Israel an edge unmatched by any other country in the region.

The paper notes that long-range operations carried out with Israel’s Adir fleet rely on that exclusivity, enabling covert missions far from Israeli borders. According to the assessment, the deployment of identical aircraft in Saudi Arabia could undercut that operational advantage.

The document also warns that if Riyadh purchases F-35 squadrons from Lockheed Martin, the deal could occupy key production lines, delay Israeli orders and disrupt the Air Force’s modernization plans. Israel has already approved the acquisition of a fourth F-35 squadron and an F-15IA squadron from Boeing to replace aging aircraft.

“The IDF presented its positions on the matter to the political leadership,” the military said.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that Washington intends to move forward with the sale, ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s scheduled visit to the White House. Last week he indicated he was considering Riyadh’s request to buy a significant number of advanced jets and signaled support for broader regional normalization efforts involving Saudi Arabia and Israel. Reports say the kingdom has asked to purchase 48 F-35 aircraft.

A senior White House official said Trump was inclined to support the deal but would make a final decision after meeting the crown prince.