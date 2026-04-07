Father accused of abusing his children in their sleep, filming and sharing footage

A man in his 40s has been charged with multiple serious sexual offenses against his young children , following an investigation by the police cybercrime Unit 105 of Lahav 433, authorities said Monday.

The indictment, filed at the Central District Court in Lod, is part of a broader investigation that includes additional suspects, according to police.

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Investigators said the suspect, a father of several children from central Israel, is accused of documenting and distributing explicit material involving his children, as well as possessing and sharing child sexual abuse content with others online.

According to the head of investigations at Unit 105, the case began about a year ago after a report was received about an individual using a messaging app to engage in explicit conversations with others who expressed interest in harming children.

The covert investigation led authorities to a man in his 30s, and subsequently to the suspect now charged.

Police said the father was arrested about a month ago in a surprise operation. During questioning, he initially denied the allegations but was later confronted with evidence collected during the investigation, including messages and videos.

Investigators said the material included recordings the suspect made involving his children while they were unaware of his actions. Authorities emphasized that, based on the investigation, the children were not conscious of what was taking place.

The suspect is also accused of producing and distributing explicit content, engaging in online exchanges with others sharing similar material and documenting additional acts in various settings.

The indictment includes charges of committing indecent acts against a minor within the family, producing and distributing obscene material involving minors, committing indecent acts in public and possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors have requested that the court order the suspect held in custody until the end of legal proceedings.