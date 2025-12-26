Stabbing spree on Paris Metro: man arrested after three women wounded at separate stations

French police on Friday arrested a man suspected of stabbing three women on the Paris Metro as the capital’s year-end holiday festivities were underway, prosecutors said.

The attacks occurred around 4 p.m. on Line 3, with the suspect allegedly stabbing women at the République, Arts-et-Métiers and Opéra stations, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Investigators identified the suspect using surveillance camera footage and tracked his mobile phone, leading to his arrest later in the day in the Val d’Oise region north of Paris.