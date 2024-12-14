Israeli leaders demand probe into ex-prosecutor calling for military disobedience

Israeli leaders across the political spectrum have condemned former state prosecutor Moshe Lador for remarks perceived as endorsing military disobedience, with several calling for legal action.

Lador had said that "pilots whose service is voluntary must tell the state that if it becomes a dictatorship, they will not enter the cockpit."

3 View gallery Former state prosecutor Moshe Lador ( Photo: Be'er Sheva municipality )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the comments as "a red line that endangers democracy and undermines our future," and called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to act against "this dangerous phenomenon." Defense Minister Israel Katz echoed the prime minister, saying, "Disobedience of any kind cannot be accepted under any circumstances."

Justice Minister Yariv Levin formally requested an investigation, asserting that "calls for disobedience, whether in peacetime or wartime, constitute a clear and severe violation of the law." Levin warned that failure to take decisive legal action could embolden further incidents of incitement.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized Lador’s comments as "a stab in the back to the nation and IDF soldiers," adding that "we saw on October 7 the heavy price of disobedience in human lives." He accused the attorney general of granting "automatic backing to any action against the government."

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP )

President Isaac Herzog also condemned the remarks, saying, "In a democracy, everyone has the full right to express opinions and protest, but disobedience is off-limits. Anyone who says otherwise harms Israel’s security." Herzog warned against returning to the "divisive and dangerous rhetoric of pre-October 7."

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi issued a rare public statement, calling for an end to any talk of disobedience or refusal to serve. "The Israel Defense Forces must remain outside of political disputes, especially at a time when security challenges are so pressing," the military said in a statement on his behalf.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also weighed in, condemning Lador’s statement and emphasizing, "I oppose all forms of disobedience and evasion of service in the IDF."

Lador’s comments come against the backdrop of a contentious political debate over the government’s renewed push for judicial reform. The proposed legislation, championed by Prime Minister Netanyahu's right-wing coalition, seeks to limit the authority of the Supreme Court, reduce judicial oversight of government decisions and grant the coalition greater influence over judicial appointments.

3 View gallery Tel Aviv rally in support of the government's judicial reform drive and against calls for military disobedience ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Supporters of the reforms argue they are necessary to restore the balance of power between the judiciary and the legislature, which they claim has been eroded over time.

Critics, however, view the reforms as a threat to Israeli democracy, warning that they could undermine judicial independence and erode checks and balances in the political system.

The revival of the reform drive has reignited mass protests across Israel, with opponents expressing fears that the changes would consolidate power in the hands of the ruling coalition.

These tensions have spilled over into the military, where voluntary reservists, including elite pilots, have issued warnings of potential refusal to serve if the reforms are enacted.