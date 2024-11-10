Are Europe’s Jews ignoring dangerous antisemitic warning signs?

While antisemitism is on the rise throughout Europe, Chief Rabbi of the Netherlands Binyomin Jacobs points to an important difference between now and the 1940s: “The government is not antisemitic.”

AMSTERDAM POGROM ( ILTV )

Rabbi Jacobs explained that people who are pro-Palestinian or support the creation of a Palestinian state should not be confused with those who are antisemitic, though he acknowledged that the lines between anti-Zionism and antisemitism are becoming blurred.

The rabbi also commented on a recent incident in which a group of Israelis were violently beaten in Amsterdam after a soccer game because they were from Israel. He said he does not consider it a pogrom.