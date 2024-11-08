No indication of Israelis abducted, IDF bans service members from Amsterdam travel

Israeli officials said on Friday, that there was no indication that soccer fans were taken hostage after Amsterdam police said it was investigating a possible abduction following pro-Palestinians' violent attacks against Israeli soccer fans on the city streets overnight.

Several people remained out of contact after the violent riots prompting concerns for their safety, earlier reports said. The police said at least five people were hospitalized with injuries after they were attacked, and 62 people were under arrest.

2 View gallery Police drive by as Israelis attacked in Amsterdam ( Photo: X )

The IDF banned all Israelis serving in the military from traveling to Amsterdam until further notice. Earlier the military said plans to dispatch a rescue mission to extract Israelis from the Dutch city, were canceled. Earlier the National Security Council issued a warning to Israelis to remain in their hotels.

Israeli security officials said the authorities in Amsterdam were given advanced notice of possible violence surrounding the soccer match between the Israeli team and the local Ajax club. "Local police moved protesters away from the soccer stadium but most of the violence occurred after the game when the Israeli soccer fans headed into the city center," they said. "They were spontaneously attacked by a mob."

Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam





"We recognized from a protest ahead of the match that violence could develop, security officials said. "There was no violence during the game but one day earlier, an man serving in the Border Police was mugged and his passport was taken. He received information that he was personally under threat and he was notified and warned to remain at his hotel. We also had warnings of violent pro-Palestinian protests and some spontaneous incidents occurred before the match. There was no involvement of a foreign country," they said.

The Foreign Ministry did not update the exact number of Israelis who have not made contact with their families or Israeli authorities and their whereabouts remain unknown. The ministry said local security forces were deployed in the city and any Israeli wishing to leave his or her hotel and travel to the airport, can do so and recommended the use of trains and buses.

2 View gallery Israeli soccer fans attacked in Amsterdam

An El Al flight will be available for Israelis at no cost, leaving Schiphol Airport at 2 PM local time. booking can be done on the phone at 03-9404040.

