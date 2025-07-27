Druze man who raised Israeli flag in Syria: 'Al-Sharaa's men are traitors'

Hisam Abu Assi Mardac, a resident of a small village in the southern Syrian province, told Ynet that he shared the image on June 22. “I’m Druze, and we’re glad the Israeli government stands with us,” he said. “We hope Israeli forces will open a passage to Damascus for us, as the main road is blocked.” He added that, despite a brittle ceasefire taking effect, conditions remain dire: “This is a disaster zone. No water, no electricity, no food.”
Mardac said threats came from armed Bedouin groups as well as followers of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, widely known by his jihadi nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Golani. “They are traitors, extremists and mercenaries,” he said.
The remarks come amid growing reports of Israeli involvement in supporting the Druze community in Sweida, which has been a focal point of recent bloody clashes with Syrian regime forces.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The Syrian research center Nors claimed Sunday that four IDF helicopters landed overnight in the Druze stronghold, allegedly delivering military and logistical aid to the followers of Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, the community’s spiritual leader and an outspoken opponent of the al-Sharaa regime.
According to a statement released by al-Hijri’s circle, the Druze leader announced the formation of “special judicial committees” to oversee the fair distribution of incoming aid and to safeguard the rights of his people. These include committees for damage assessment, claims, distribution, medical services, legal legitimacy, missing persons and administrative logistics.
Meanwhile, a British intelligence officer who recently met with al-Sharaa and his associates in Syria warned Israel to exercise extreme caution. “I wouldn’t trust what they say. Al-Golani has surrounded himself with ISIS elements. If I were Israel, I’d be very careful about signing any agreements with them,” he reportedly said.
More than 1,300 people have been killed in weeks of deadly clashes in the Druze-majority province. In recent days, graphic footage has continued to surface on social media, including videos of executions carried out by armed militants.
One video shows a group of young Druze men being executed in Sweida city’s Tishreen Square last Tuesday. Other clips depict captives being humiliated and murdered in brutal fashion, including one video in which gunmen force hostages to jump from a balcony while shooting at them.