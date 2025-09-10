Israel and US aligned on destroying Hamas, former ambassador says

Danny Ayalon says America is giving Israel's war on Hamas 'full endorsement and backing'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Despite hints in the media, Israel and the United States are on the same page when it comes to destroying Hamas, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon.
He told ILTV that President Donald Trump himself has said he yields to Israel to decide how to continue the operation in Gaza City.
“He's giving it full endorsement and backing,” Ayalon said. “I think the only difference would be that the Americans … believe that the war should be over by the year’s end, which means there's still four more months, which is ample time to do what Israel needs to do over there.”
CEASEFIRE OR WAR?
