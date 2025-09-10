Israel and US aligned on destroying Hamas, former ambassador says

Despite hints in the media, Israel and the United States are on the same page when it comes to destroying Hamas, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the US Danny Ayalon.

He told ILTV that President Donald Trump himself has said he yields to Israel to decide how to continue the operation in Gaza City.

