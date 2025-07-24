Israel must strike Iran before it strikes first, says former security official

Col. (Res.) Amit Assa, former member of the Israeli Security Agency: 'We have no choice. We have to strike them again'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran
Nuclear bomb
ILTV
Israel will have to strike Iran again—before it strikes the country—according to Col. (Res.) Amit Assa, former member of the Israeli Security Agency.
He told ILTV News that after the Americans assisted Israel against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump “was controlling the whole system and forced us into a ceasefire without any agreement.” Iran, therefore, is still willing to destroy Israel.
“They are willing to maintain the nuclear weapon program,” Assa said. “So we have no choice. We have to strike them again, unless they will strike us before. That's what I am concerned about—that Iran might strike us.”
Watch the full interview:
GAZA WAR: DAY 656
(ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""