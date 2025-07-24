Israel must strike Iran before it strikes first, says former security official

Israel will have to strike Iran again—before it strikes the country—according to Col. (Res.) Amit Assa, former member of the Israeli Security Agency.
He told ILTV News that after the Americans assisted Israel against Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump “was controlling the whole system and forced us into a ceasefire without any agreement.” Iran, therefore, is still willing to destroy Israel.
“They are willing to maintain the nuclear weapon program,” Assa said. “So we have no choice. We have to strike them again, unless they will strike us before. That's what I am concerned about—that Iran might strike us.”
