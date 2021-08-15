Palestinians set Star of David with swastika alight near illegal West Bank outpost

Palestinian rioters early Sunday set on fire a wooden Star of David with a swastika in its center near the illegal outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank.

Palestinians have in recent months been staging violent riots in the area on a nightly basis in an attempt to cause the settlers - who have moved illegaly into the contentious outpost in May - to leave.

Star of David with swastika set on fire during Palestinian riot near West Bank outpost of Eviatar on Saturday

The rioters appeared to have transported the structure to the valley outside the outpost on Saturday evening, ahead of the protest.

Video clips of the burned structure were later posted on social media, showing a crowd of people, including children, carrying torches nearby.

Palestinian protesters carrying torches around star of David with swastika set on fire on Saturday night

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said the "barbaric" protests are "proof of the strategic importance of the outpost."

"The council will continue to work towards a quick resolution to the question of land ownership, the return of settlers and the establishment of a religious seminary, as soon as possible," he said.

"Each side will do what they do best. The Palestinian will burn swastikas like barbarians and we, the people of Israel, will build Eviatar."

A Palestinian boy throws stones during protest outside West Bank outpost of Eviatar earlier this month

During the weekly riots, the protesters hurled firebombs and stones at Israeli troops who responded with crowd dispersal measures. This has resulted in seven Palestinian deaths so far.

The settlers for their part say that Eviatar was settled in response to the murder of 19- year-old yeshiva student Yehuda Guetta by a Palestinian terrorist last year at the nearby Tapuach Junction.