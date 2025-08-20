MK Rothman tells ILTV Australia’s visa ban is 'against the Jewish people'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “weak” and accused him of betraying Israel after Canberra barred MK Simcha Rothman from entering the country, sparking outrage in Jerusalem and prompting a swift diplomatic response.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke justified the decision, saying Rothman would “spread division” and that Australia must remain a place where everyone can feel safe.

As a result, Rothman is banned from traveling to Australia for the next three years.

Israel retaliated swiftly. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar revoked the residency visas of Australia’s representatives to the Palestinian Authority and ordered Israel’s embassy in Canberra to scrutinize all Australian visa requests going forward. Sa’ar accused the Australian government of inflaming antisemitism rather than addressing it.

The ban came as Rothman, who chairs the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, was set to meet Jewish communities, visit schools and synagogues, and express solidarity after a series of antisemitic attacks in Australia.

Speaking exclusively to ILTV News, Rothman said he was stunned to learn his visa had been revoked, though he stressed that the decision was not about him personally but a wider rejection of mainstream Israeli views.

"It’s against the State of Israel. It’s against the Jewish people, and it’s caving to terror," Rothman said.

Rothman argued that appeasing extremists only fuels more violence.

"I believe the Australian government is already learning that whenever you appease terror, you just get more terror," the MK added.

DIPLOMATIC RIFT ( ILTV )

The move drew further criticism from within Israel’s government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir labeled the ban “a historical stain,” while Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli accused Canberra of aligning with Hamas by silencing pro-Israel voices.

Rothman also highlighted the growing fear within Australia’s Jewish community.

"They go after the Jews first, but they never stop at the Jews," he told ILTV. "So for the government of Australia, I say, don’t think that it will be only faith, that Islamic threats and jihadist threat will not be only against Jews. It will be against everyone."

And his message to Israeli leaders and Australia’s Jews:

"Israel should not stand silent when Jews are under attack. Israel should demand from the Australian government, defense of the Jewish community and of Jews wherever they are. Because the safety of the Jewish people all around the world is our concern."

For now, tensions between Israel and Australia are only deepening, with Rothman insisting that the ultimate answer lies in defeating Hamas and standing firm against terror worldwide.