Israel doubles aerial refueling fleet with new Boeing tankers to boost strike reach over Iran

Amid growing assessments in Israel that another round of conflict with Iran is likely—and could even begin with a surprise strike by Tehran—the Defense Ministry is moving quickly to expand its long-range strike capabilities.

Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. (res.) Amir Baram instructed Israel’s procurement mission in the United States to sign a deal for two additional KC-46 refueling aircraft from Boeing, beyond the four already ordered and currently in production in Seattle.

3 View gallery The KC-46 ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

The decision more than doubles the Israeli Air Force’s ability to carry out operations in the so-called “third circle,” including Iran and Yemen. Israel’s current refueling fleet relies on aging Ram aircraft—modified Boeing 707s nearly 60 years old—that were supposed to be replaced a decade ago, but political gridlock and budget shortfalls delayed the upgrade.

The first KC-46 is expected to arrive in Israel within six months, with the rest—including the two new additions—arriving gradually by 2030. The older Ram aircraft may remain in service for several years to support the new fleet and expand operational flexibility.

3 View gallery An aircraft being refuled by the KC-46 ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

The new tankers, to be named “Gideon” in Hebrew service, will be the largest aircraft in the air force and will carry Israeli-made operational systems. The additional deal is valued at about $500 million and will be funded by U.S. military aid.

Israel will become the first country in the Middle East to operate the KC-46, which is already a mainstay of the U.S. Air Force. The aircraft features faster and more advanced refueling systems, compatibility with all fighter jet models and even other tankers, and a unique boom design supported by advanced technology.

Air force commanders had long recommended expanding the tanker fleet even before open clashes with Iran , but the decision gained urgency over the past two years as the conflict shifted from years of shadow warfare to direct confrontations. This was especially evident during two rounds of fighting last year, in April and November, when Israeli jets destroyed Iran’s advanced Russian-made S-300 air defense batteries, stripping Tehran of a critical defensive capability and opening western Iran to Israeli squadrons. Those successes paved the way for June’s large-scale “Am KeLavi” operation.

3 View gallery ( Photo: U.S. Air Force/ Boeing )

With six KC-46 tankers alongside the Ram fleet, the air force believes it will be able to maintain almost continuous air presence over Iran, effectively “living in Iranian skies” and imposing aerial pressure on Tehran. This would give Israel unprecedented control at low altitude over a regional power located some 1,500 kilometers away and vastly larger than Israel.

Officials estimate that the expanded tanker fleet will dramatically increase daily strike sorties, provide greater flexibility for other units such as UAV squadrons, and shorten future combat rounds. Battles that once stretched over a week could be compressed into just days, with fewer risks to aircraft.

“In June, Israel carried out about 3,500 strikes across Iran over two weeks,” an air force source said. “In the future, the same scope could be achieved in a week or less, thanks to the added tankers.”

Baram said the new aircraft would strengthen “the air force—the long strategic arm of the IDF—to reach faraway arenas with greater power and scale. We will continue working to bolster the IDF for the current campaign and the challenges ahead.”