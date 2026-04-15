Iran says Lebanon ceasefire to start overnight Israel denies decision; US pressure builds for deal

A senior Iranian source said Wednesday that a ceasefire in southern Lebanon would take effect overnight for one week, but an Israeli official denied that any decision had been made, as U.S. pressure mounts to secure a deal.

The Iranian political and security source told Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah , that the truce was reached under pressure from Tehran.

IDF forces operate in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

“Netanyahu may try again to undermine this agreement, and Washington is responsible for restraining him,” the source said.

Israel, however, rejected the claim.

An Israeli official said no decision has been made on a ceasefire in Lebanon. The security cabinet is set to convene later Wednesday to discuss the continuation of the war.

Despite the denial, Israeli officials acknowledged that talks are ongoing and that Washington is pushing for either a ceasefire or a temporary pause in fighting.

The developments come as the Israel Defense Forces continues intense operations in southern Lebanon, particularly around Bint Jbeil, where troops are engaged in ongoing fighting with Hezbollah terrorists still operating in the area.

1 View gallery IDF forces ( Photo: IDF )

The military said it is preparing for the possibility of a ceasefire, potentially starting Thursday and lasting about a week, though officials emphasized that the matter has not been closed.

Israeli officials assess that if a ceasefire in Lebanon is announced, it could be followed by an extension of the broader ceasefire framework involving Iran, Israel and the United States, but this has not been finalized.

Diplomatic efforts are intensifying. A senior Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss the renewal of negotiations, as part of a wider push to stabilize the situation.

According to Israeli officials, under U.S. pressure, Israel has refrained from striking the Beirut area for about a week, even as Hezbollah fire continues.

Washington is seeking to bring the fighting to a close and avoid a prolonged conflict in Lebanon. U.S. officials have also emphasized the importance of maintaining the appearance of diplomatic progress, including talks that began in Washington between Israel and Lebanon.