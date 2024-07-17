US President Biden tested positive for COVID-19, White House says

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 and canceled a campaign event in Las Vegas he was scheduled to attend. White House says 'he is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,' adding 'he will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.'
The President’s Doctor says Biden presented on Wednesday afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, including rhinorrhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise. 'He felt okay for his first event of the day, but given that he was not feeling better, point-of-care testing for COVID-19 was conducted, and the results were positive for the COVID-19 virus,' Doctor says.
'Given this, the President will be self-isolating following CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending. His symptoms remain mild.' The President will be treated with Paxlovid and will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth.
First published: 01:47, 07.18.24