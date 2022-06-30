EU worries may not cross 'finishing line' to revive Iran nuclear deal

The European Union said on Thursday it was worried it may not be possible to strike an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after indirect talks between the United States and Iran ended this week with no progress.

"I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line. My message is: Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table. The time to overcome the last outstanding issues, conclude the deal, and fully restore the (agreement) is now," European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog told the UN Security Council.

2 View gallery Diplomats of the EU, China, Russia and Iran at the start of talks on a U.S. return to the 2015 nuclear deal, at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, April 2021 ( Photo: AFP )

The Security Council met to discuss the latest report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of a 2015 council resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal, under which Iran limited its nuclear program to make it harder to develop an atomic weapon in return for sanctions relief.

"Iran has yet to demonstrate any real urgency to conclude a deal, end the current nuclear crisis and achieve important sanctions lifting," Richard Mills, Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, told the meeting.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage the nuclear pact ended in Qatar without the progress "the EU team as coordinator had hoped for", EU envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday.

2 View gallery A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office on April 10, 2021, shows a grab of a video conference screen of an engineer inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant ( Photo: AFP )

One of the main sticking points in the talks remains Tehran's demand to remove its powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, a demand which Washington rejects.