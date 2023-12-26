Rocket crashes through synagogue roof in southern Israel

A rocket fired from Gaza scored a direct hit on the roof of a synagogue in the border community of Kibbutz Sa'ad. The rocket caused significant damage to the building’s interior. Following the impact, a group of Jewish worshippers gathered outside the damaged building to continue their afternoon prayers.

Throughout Tuesday, rocket sirens were heard six times in communities close to the Gaza Strip; the siren in Sa'ad sounded at 3:53 p.m.

Damaged syngogue roof

Direct hits aren’t only occurring on the southern border. Since Monday, rocket sirens have been sounded in the Upper Galilee, in Kibbutz Yiron adjacent to the border with Lebanon, and in the border community of Avivim, where a rocket directly struck a house, and two other rockets launched at the same time landed in Lebanese territory.

Fire from Lebanon toward Israel also continued on Tuesday when a civilian was wounded by an anti-tank missile strike on a church near the Christian village of Iqrit in the Western Galilee. IDF forces and first responders ran to the scene to evacuate the 80-year-old civilian who was seriously injured in the missile attack.

Damage to the synagogue in Kibbutz Sa'ad following rocket strike