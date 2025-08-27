2,800-year-old dam unearthed in Jerusalem stuns archaeologists

A massive dam has just been uncovered in Jerusalem’s City of David, where excavators from the Israel Antiquities Authority used carbon dating to determine that it dates back 2,800 years—during the reign of Kings Joash and Amaziah.

