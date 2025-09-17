Teen stabbed to death in Haifa, marking 185th killing this year in Arab community

A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed overnight Wednesday in the northern city of Haifa, becoming the 185th victim of homicide in Israel’s Arab community since the beginning of the year, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Mohammad Marid, was found critically wounded shortly before 2 a.m. on Sderot HaMeginim, emergency services said. Medics from the Magen David Adom ambulance service evacuated him to Rambam Health Care Campus with multiple stab wounds. He was conscious but in unstable condition, and doctors later pronounced him dead.

1 View gallery Mohammad Marid

Police said the stabbing followed a brawl in which Marid, known to law enforcement, was involved. Investigators from the Carmel district’s anti-crime unit launched an investigation, collecting forensic evidence and setting up roadblocks as part of a search for suspects.

“The young man was lying on the roadside with severe penetrating injuries,” said MDA paramedic Shoval Arviv. “We provided life-saving treatment and evacuated him to the hospital while his condition was unstable.”