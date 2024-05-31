Israeli official tells Hamas no cease-fire will happen before hostage deal

A senior member of the Israeli negotiating team working to reignite talks for a hostage release deal commented Friday on Hamas's statement released Thursday saying the terror group would agree to continue negotiations only if a permanent cease-fire is reached . "There will be no cease-fire or pause in fighting that isn’t part of a deal to release the hostages," the senior official told Ynet.

The Gaza-based terrorist organization acknowledged the new Israeli deal proposal on Thursday, saying that it would not take part in talks while fighting in Gaza continued. "Today we informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation stops its war and aggression against our people in Gaza, we would be willing to reach a comprehensive exchange deal," Hamas said in a statement.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar ( Photo: AP, Reuters )

"We've demonstrated flexibility and have been positive during all the rounds of the indirect negotiations and on May 6, we accepted the proposal of a mediator," Hamas said. "The occupation used the negotiations as a cover for continued aggression and massacre against the Palestinian people and responded to our agreement [to the terms,] by invading Rafah and occupying the Rafah border crossing."

The senior Israeli official said in response, "If they think they will receive a cease-fire before the implementation of a deal or a part of it, they’re mistaken. It won't happen. Israel is fighting in Gaza and continues to do so, and if they want a cease-fire for the sake of Gaza residents, it must happen only as part of the negotiation of a hostage release deal."

Israel clarified that Hamas's demand to first stop the fighting in Gaza and then enter negotiations won’t be agreed to. Officials in Jerusalem noted that it’s clear to Hamas that the outline proposed for the hostage deal includes a prolonged cease-fire that won’t take place unless a deal is agreed on followed by the timely release of hostages.

3 View gallery Protest in Tel Aviv calling for release of hostages ( Photo: REUTERS/Marko Djurica )

Jerusalem is currently showing pessimism following Hamas's negative response to the proposal. However, the negotiating team is continuing its work. "The team is determined to continue negotiations, but we’re not deluding ourselves. It’s clear to everyone that [Yahya] Sinwar is trying to force a cease-fire, and it won't happen. If Hamas wants a pause in the fighting, it will only come as part of a hostage deal, not as a precondition," the official said.

According to the Islamist terror group, it and other factions would no longer agree to "take part and would not continue to negotiate, in light of "aggression, killing, siege, starvation and genocide of our people," the Hamas statement read.

"We have informed the mediators of our clear position that if the occupation ends the war and its aggression against our people in Gaza, we would be willing to reach a comprehensive deal that would include an exchange of hostages."

3 View gallery U.S. President Joe Biden ( Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images )

According to reports in the Saudi Arabian media, Egypt and the U.S. were discussing a three-way meeting with Israel to arrange the reopening of the Rafah border crossing on the Gaza border with Egypt. Washington told Cairo it does not support Israeli troops remaining in Rafah.

An American delegation is expected to visit Egypt next week to discuss the crisis.