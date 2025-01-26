Mideast expert: Israel seeks stability to bring displaced northern residents home

Israel does not appear interested in resuming fighting with Hezbollah in the north, according to Avraham Levine, new media director for the Alma Center.
He told ILTV that both Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump are seeking an end to the conflict in the north. The primary goal, he said, is to enable the return of the 65,000 northern residents who were displaced from their homes.
“It is not through more fighting and rockets and battles,” Levine said. “The way to bring them back home is stability.”
Watch the full interview: