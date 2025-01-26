Mideast expert: Israel seeks stability to bring displaced northern residents home

Avraham Levine of the Alma Center says Israel and the U.S. aim to end the northern conflict, prioritizing the return of 65,000 displaced citizens over renewed fighting with Hezbollah

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV
Israel does not appear interested in resuming fighting with Hezbollah in the north, according to Avraham Levine, new media director for the Alma Center.
He told ILTV that both Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump are seeking an end to the conflict in the north. The primary goal, he said, is to enable the return of the 65,000 northern residents who were displaced from their homes.
“It is not through more fighting and rockets and battles,” Levine said. “The way to bring them back home is stability.”
HOW WILL ISRAEL GUARANTEE THAT HEZBOLLAH DOES NOT RETURN TO S. LEBANON?
