Tens of thousands rally in Australia after Gaza ceasefire: 'They want the war to continue'

Pro‑Palestinian demonstrations were held Sunday at dozens of locations across Australia following the announcement of a Gaza ceasefire and ahead of the expected release of hostages held by Hamas.
Organizers estimated the Sydney rally alone drew about 30,000 participants, one of 27 nationwide. Many protesters declared that even if the ceasefire holds, Israel still practices apartheid.
In Sydney, protesters marched through city streets carrying Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyeh scarves. Police said no arrests were made.
The demonstration had to be relocated after a court last week blocked plans to use the Sydney Opera House as a venue.
Amal Naser, an organizer, told Reuters: “Even if the ceasefire holds, Israel is still conducting a military occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. The occupation, as well as systemic discrimination against Palestinians living in Israel, constitute an apartheid system.”
Abubakir Rafiq, an Australian national recently detained in Israel after joining the Sumud Global Flotilla to Gaza, also addressed the crowd. He recounts being detained with 83 other men in a six-by-four meter cage in Israel. “I’ve been freed… but what about the 10,000 Palestinian hostages still held?” he asked.
In response, the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, representing over 200 Jewish organizations, condemned the protests. “They want the deal to fail, which would mean the war would continue,” said co-CEO Peter Wertheim.
Pro‑Palestinian protests have become common in Australia—particularly in Sydney and Melbourne—since the Gaza war began in 2023.