Iran threatens regional neighbors not to assist Israel, or come under attack, report

Iran threatened Arab nations that if they assist Israel in its retaliatory attack on Iranian targets, they would be punished, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Arab officials told the Journal that Tehran used discreet diplomatic channels to warn Gulf states and other regional American allies that it would strike them if they help Israel.

The officials said the countries that were threatened by Iran include Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, all of which host U.S. troops. According to the report, those countries informed the Biden administration that they "don’t want their military infrastructure or airspace to be used by the U.S. or Israel for any offensive operations against Iran, the officials said."

2 View gallery ( Photo: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters )

They told the newspaper that following the Iranian threats, they worry that their oil installations might be targeted adding that American troops and bases may also be in danger.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi visited Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states including Qatar for talks on Wednesday.

"Iran made it clear that any action by a Persian Gulf country against Tehran, whether through the use of airspace or military bases, will be regarded by Tehran as an action taken by the entire group, and Tehran will respond accordingly," A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier.

Iran fires ballistic missiles at Israel

"The message emphasized the need for regional unity against Israel and the importance of securing stability," he said. "It also made clear that any assistance to Israel, such as allowing the use of a regional country’s airspace for actions against Iran, is unacceptable."

2 View gallery Iranian ballistic missiles intercepted over Tel Aviv early in October ( Photo: Ammar Awad / Reuters )

In expectation of a pending Israeli attack in retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile strike earlier this month, American security officials admitted some of the regional U.S. allies told the Pentagon that they do not want IDF fighter jets to use their airspace to attack Iran, or that the Americans use their territory or airspace in case of an attack. The allies said the U.S. forces have the right to take defensive action.

Since the start of the war in Gaza a year ago, Arab nations have limited the action that the Americans could take from their territories, fearing a regional conflict.





