Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd

Republican presidential candidate seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck with blood on his face after bangs started ringing through crowd; his condition not immediately known

Associated Press|
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania overnight Sunday after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.
Trump was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the crowd. Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. There appeared to be blood on his face.
1 View gallery
טראמפ אחרי שנורה בעצרת בפנסילבניהטראמפ אחרי שנורה בעצרת בפנסילבניה
He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams rang out from the crowd. The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage.
His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.
