Trump reveals text from Macron, threatens to invade Canada and attacks Britain: 'Weak and stupid'

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared early Tuesday morning to be intensifying provocations against Western allies. In a series of posts on his social network Truth Social, he shared images suggesting his intention to “take over” Greenland and Canada , accused Britain of weakness over its concession of the Chagos Islands, and publicly revealed private messages he received from the presidents of France and the NATO secretary‑general.

Trump’s flurry of posts comes on the eve of a busy diplomatic week, with senior global leaders set to hold major meetings on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The summit takes place against the backdrop of Trump’s threats to impose massive tariffs on European countries in retaliation for their support of Denmark’s refusal to hand over Greenland to the U.S., and European Union threats of their own tariffs — developments that could deepen the rift between Brussels and Washington, two historic allies.

The text from French President Emmanuel Macron to US President Donald Trump

The edited photo posted by Trump 'with European leaders'; Canada is also painted with the US flag

In his first post Tuesday morning (late Monday night U.S. time), Trump shared a screenshot labeled “Message from French President Emmanuel Macron .” The message, which the Élysée Palace confirmed Macron sent, read in part:

“From President Macron to President Trump: My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland. Let us try to build great things: 1) i can set up a g7 meeting after Davos on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the ukraininas, the Danish, the Syrians and the Russians in the margins; 2) let us have a dinner together in Paris together on Thursday before you go back to the US, Emmanuel.”

In edited image, Trump is shown planting a U.S. flag in Greenland, flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Macron sent the message as European Union leaders prepared for an emergency meeting in Brussels Thursday evening to discuss Trump’s tariff threats over opposition to U.S. acquisition or takeover of Greenland. In his posts, Trump did not directly respond to Macron’s line, “I don’t understand what you are doing in regards to Greenland,” but he did post two edited images signaling that he has no intention of backing down.

One image shows Trump seated in the Oval Office before a lineup of Western leaders beside a North America‑centric map with Canada, Greenland, Venezuela and Cuba colored with U.S. flags — an apparent suggestion of Washington’s intent to “conquer” them. The faces of European leaders such as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were superimposed. In the second edited image, Trump is shown planting a U.S. flag in Greenland, flanked by Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with a sign in the ground reading: “Greenland, Territory of the U.S., Established 2026.”

Attack on Britain: 'Act of Great Foolishness'

Minutes later, Trump attacked Britain, claiming its agreement to cede sovereignty over Diego Garcia Island in the Chagos Islands to Mauritius — a strategic U.S.-British military base — was an act of “complete weakness.” He called it “another very long national security reason why the United States must buy Greenland.”

British Prime Minister Starmer

Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean, hosts a major U.S.-British airbase used for strategic operations, including potential strikes on Iran. Last year, after prolonged negotiations, Britain and Mauritius agreed to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, while Britain would retain control of the Diego Garcia base under a 99‑year lease.

In his post, Trump wrote: “Our 'brilliant' NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.”

He warned that "China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. These are International Powers who only recognize STRENGTH, which is why the United States of America, under my leadership, is now, after only one year, respected like never before."

Military base on Diego Garcia Island

He added that Britain’s concession was an act of “great stupidity” and another reason tied to national security why the U.S. “must acquire" Greenland. He urged Denmark and its European allies to "do the right thing.”

Trump repeatedly argues that he wants Greenland under U.S. control because China and Russia are also eyeing the island — and if it is not under American control, it could eventually fall into their hands. Critics, however, say his plan stems from a desire to access Greenland’s valuable resources or, at best, from Trump’s own megalomania and belief that he can achieve anything he sets his mind to.

Shortly after Trump’s posts, a British government spokesperson responded: “We will never compromise our national security,” he said. “We took this action because the base on Diego Garcia was under threat after court decisions undermined our position and would have prevented us from operating effectively in the future.”

US President Donald Trump released a personal SMS from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

The spokesperson said the agreement “ensures the joint U.S.‑UK operation on Diego Garcia for generations, with robust mechanisms to preserve its unique capabilities and keep our adversaries at bay.”

Later Tuesday morning, Trump also shared a message on Truth Social from NATO Secretary‑General Mark Rutte, who apparently tried to signal a desire for a diplomatic solution on Greenland. In the message, Rutte wrote:

"Mr. President, dead Donald - what you accomplished in Syria today is incredible. I will use my media engagements in Davos to highlight your work there, in Gaza, and in Ukraine. I am committed to finding a way forward on Greenland. Can't wait to see you. Yours, Mark."