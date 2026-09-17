IDF steps up West Bank security ahead of Yom Kippur

The IDF ’s preparations for the Jewish holiday season are continuing after Rosh Hashanah, with troops from the Nahal Brigade carrying out a focused, large-scale operation to thwart terrorism across the West Bank .

In recent months, forces have searched more than 1,200 buildings and sites in the area, uncovering, among other things, a laboratory used to manufacture explosive devices. Large numbers of armored personnel carriers have also recently been seen in the Nablus area.

Gallery Preparing for the holidays: Long APC convoys in Nablus ( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

The troops are operating in the West Bank under the command of the Judea, Menashe, Ephraim and Samaria regional brigades. According to the IDF, about 930 suspects have been questioned in the field and about 230 wanted individuals arrested as part of the operation. More than 100 weapons have been seized and confiscated, including M-16 rifles, submachine guns, handguns, magazines and large quantities of ammunition.

( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

The military presence is also clearly visible on the ground. Advanced Eitan armored personnel carriers used by Nahal troops have been seen in the Huwara area near Nablus, alongside the forces’ routine operations. Images distributed by international news agencies show what the IDF describes as a deepening operational presence in the area and the deployment of heavy armored vehicles into some of the most volatile flashpoints. The vehicles were photographed traveling in relatively large convoys.

( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )

( Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP )