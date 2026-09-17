IDF steps up West Bank security ahead of Yom Kippur

Tensions rise in the West Bank as IDF prepares for thousands of visitors after Yom Kippur and during Sukkot; hundreds questioned, dozens arrested; Nahal troops seen in Huwara with advanced Eitan APCs

Elisha Ben Kimon
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Yom Kippur
IDF
West Bank
Nahal Brigade
Nablus
The IDF’s preparations for the Jewish holiday season are continuing after Rosh Hashanah, with troops from the Nahal Brigade carrying out a focused, large-scale operation to thwart terrorism across the West Bank.
In recent months, forces have searched more than 1,200 buildings and sites in the area, uncovering, among other things, a laboratory used to manufacture explosive devices. Large numbers of armored personnel carriers have also recently been seen in the Nablus area.
Gallery
חיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכםחיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכם
Preparing for the holidays: Long APC convoys in Nablus
(Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
The troops are operating in the West Bank under the command of the Judea, Menashe, Ephraim and Samaria regional brigades. According to the IDF, about 930 suspects have been questioned in the field and about 230 wanted individuals arrested as part of the operation. More than 100 weapons have been seized and confiscated, including M-16 rifles, submachine guns, handguns, magazines and large quantities of ammunition.
חיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכםחיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכם
(Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
חיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכםחיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכם
(Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
The military presence is also clearly visible on the ground. Advanced Eitan armored personnel carriers used by Nahal troops have been seen in the Huwara area near Nablus, alongside the forces’ routine operations. Images distributed by international news agencies show what the IDF describes as a deepening operational presence in the area and the deployment of heavy armored vehicles into some of the most volatile flashpoints. The vehicles were photographed traveling in relatively large convoys.
חיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכםחיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכם
(Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
חיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכםחיילים צה"ל במחנה פליטים ליד שכם
(Photo: Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
The IDF says it is at a heightened state of alert and has raised readiness to the highest level ahead of Yom Kippur, with particular emphasis on Sukkot and Simchat Torah. Thousands of visitors are expected to travel throughout the West Bank during the holidays, visiting tourist sites, long-established communities and newly established settlement outposts. The military is therefore reinforcing troops along major roads and at friction points to protect those traveling in the area.
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