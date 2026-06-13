US forces shoot down Iranian attack drones near Strait of Hormuz, source says

U.S. forces shot down multiple Iranian one-way attack drones heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday, in the latest military flare-up despite signs of progress in talks between Washington and Tehran.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the drones had posed a threat to commercial traffic in the strategic waterway, one of the world’s most important routes for oil shipments.
The interception came after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran earlier Friday against firing more drones at ships attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran “better get their act together, and FAST!” Trump said.
The incident adds to growing tensions around the Strait, even as both the United States and Iran have pointed to progress in ongoing peace talks.