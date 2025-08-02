Why these Christians are praying on the Temple Mount this Tisha B’Av

As Jews around the world mourn the destruction of the ancient Temples on Tisha B’Av, a group of Christian Zionists has once again traveled to Israel to join in the commemoration. On Sunday morning, they will ascend the Temple Mount to pray for the restoration of the Temple and peace in Jerusalem—standing in solidarity with their Jewish brothers and sisters on one of the most solemn days of the Jewish calendar.
The group is led by Steve Wearp, founder of Blessed Buy Israel and Ten From the Nations. The latter was established just over five years ago as a way for Christians to repent for the sins of their ancestors—particularly those connected to centuries of antisemitism and persecution, and especially in connection with the grief of Tisha B’Av.
This year, as in previous years, their presence underscores a growing movement among Christian supporters of Israel who seek not only to advocate for the Jewish state but to also participate in spiritual reconciliation and historical reckoning.
“We come to fast and pray, and we recognize the sins of our fathers,” Wearp told the ILTV News Podcast. “We repent. But tshuvah [the Hebrew word for repentance] is not just saying I'm sorry and doing the same thing or forgetting about it. It is going out and making a difference.”
Wearp said he and his fellow Christian Zionists accept responsibility for the acts of their ancestors—from the Crusades to the Holocaust—and are working to correct those wrongs, repair the past, and help usher in a better future.
“We're partners in the restoration,” Wearp said. “This is exciting. So, I'm calling Christians not to just sit in the past. This isn't about the past. We can't change it. We can change the future. And we're doing it, and we've witnessed it. Me sitting here today, to me, is a miracle.”
