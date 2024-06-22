Hezbollah hits at least two homes with anti-tank missiles in northern Israel

Hezbollah on Saturday took responsibility for firing anti-tank missiles toward Metula located in northern Israel, hitting at least two homes, and setting fires in the area. According to the terror group the missiles were targeting “homes used by [IDF] soldiers in retaliation for yesterday’s attack in Khiam.”
Shortly after the Iran-backed terror group’s statement, Hezbollah-owned Lebanese news outlet Al-Manar reported artillery shillings were felt in villages in the southern part of the country.
Tensions on the northern border have reached a boiling point between Israel and Hezbollah amid reports that Israel was planning to move resources from the fighting in Gaza to the north in preparation for a possible war with the terror group.
In an unusual move, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah also threatened Cyprus for the first time last week for allegedly allowing Israel to use its airports and bases for military exercises.
"The Cypriot government must be warned that opening Cypriot airports and bases for the Israeli enemy to target Lebanon means that the Cypriot government has become part of the war and the resistance (Hezbollah) will deal with it as part of the war," Nasrallah said.
Cyprus and Israel were surprised by the threat, especially since it was directed against a European Union (EU) member state. The EU quickly backed Nicosia, clarifying that a threat against it is a threat against the entire union.