Turkey blocks Israel from NATO exercise: 'Wielding veto as political tool'

Turkey has blocked Israel from taking part in NATO’s annual exercise on “resilience and emergency preparedness,” according to reports received by Israel’s Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The decision follows a meeting about two weeks ago between Israeli diplomats, NATO’s coordinating team for the drill, and Bulgaria’s delegation to the alliance. During the meeting, there was reportedly strong enthusiasm for Israel’s participation.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ( Photo: GPO/Avi Ohayon )

Turkey’s move could derail Israel’s involvement in the exercise. NATO decisions require consensus, and without an active partnership agreement, there is no bureaucratic mechanism to compel Turkey to allow Israel to participate in the alliance’s official activities. NATO currently has 32 member states from North America and Europe.

An Israeli official accused Turkey of using its veto power as a political tool. “Turkey’s position undermines regional cooperation and NATO’s ability to address global challenges,” the official said. “Instead of promoting unity and collective security, Turkey is wielding its veto in a way that harms strategic partnerships. Blocking Israel’s cooperation with NATO does not contribute to stability; rather, it undermines the alliance’s core values.”

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Turkey has consistently blocked NATO-Israel cooperation, arguing that the alliance should not engage with Israel until the conflict ends. In the past, Ankara unsuccessfully attempted to prevent Israel from obtaining observer status in NATO but withdrew its opposition following a brief diplomatic reconciliation between the two countries.

Turkey has since vetoed all NATO interactions with Israel, including meetings and joint exercises. At NATO’s summit in July, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the alliance “cannot continue its partnership with the Israeli government.” In response, then-Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on NATO to expel Turkey after Erdoğan hinted at possible military action against Israel.

Turkish officials have argued that Israel’s actions in Gaza violate NATO’s fundamental principles, international law, and universal human rights.