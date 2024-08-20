Scotland suspends meetings with Israeli diplomats amid Gaza deal stalemate

The Scottish government announced on Tuesday it will cease meetings with Israeli ambassadors until "real progress" is made toward a cease-fire in Gaza.

The decision follows criticism of External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson, who met with Israel's Deputy Ambassador to the UK Daniela Grudsky. Robertson expressed regret that the meeting was not "strictly limited" to discussions of a cease-fire.

2 View gallery Angus Robertson and Daniela Grudsky

He said that the government would decline further invitations from Israel until "real progress" had been made toward peace, on humanitarian assistance and until Israel "co-operates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes."

In a post on X, Grudsky thanked Robertson for the meeting, noting discussions on the "unique commonalities" between Scotland and Israel and emphasizing the need to secure the release of 115 hostages. "Looking forward to cooperating in the fields of technology, culture, and renewable energy," she added.

The post sparked controversy in Scotland, leading to widespread criticism and calls for Robertson's dismissal. Scottish Prime Minister John Swinney defended Robertson but acknowledged that the meeting was seen by many as "inappropriate."

Robertson apologized in response to the criticism and said, "The Scottish government has been consistent in our unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities we have witnessed in Gaza."

2 View gallery Anti-Israel protest near Israeli embassy in London ( Photo: Reuters )

"The reality, however, is that this meeting has been taken by many to represent a normalization of relations between the Israeli and Scottish governments. As such, it is clear that it would have been better to ensure that the meeting was strictly limited to the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the appalling loss of life in the region. I apologise for the fact that this did not happen."

He said it would "not be appropriate to accept any invitation" for future meetings until "real progress has been made towards peace."

Israel responded that diplomatic efforts involve building connections and partnerships, and it will continue to work toward creating an international front for the return of the hostages and the fight against terrorism in Scotland and the UK.