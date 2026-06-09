Israeli charged with spying for Iran after sending missile and siren updates

What prosecutors describe as a seemingly innocent virtual encounter in a Facebook dating group allegedly turned into months of contact with an Iranian foreign agent and the transfer of wartime information on sirens, missile strikes, Israel’s emergency situation and civilian infrastructure.

An indictment was filed Tuesday morning at the Tel Aviv District Court against Nissan Aviv, 39, of Bat Yam, charging him with contact with a foreign agent and providing information that could benefit the enemy. According to the indictment, Aviv received cryptocurrency payments in exchange for information he allegedly provided.

1 View gallery Aviv received cryptocurrency payments in exchange for information on sirens, missile strikes, Israel’s emergency situation and civilian infrastructure ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Prosecutors say Aviv first made contact in late 2025 through a Facebook dating group with a profile of a woman named “Sharon,” whose name was later changed to “BROWN ELIZABETH.” During their correspondence, Aviv shared details about his life. He was later offered contact with another person, who the woman claimed “works in an institution that can help.”

According to the indictment, in February this year, a person described in the charges as a foreign agent contacted Aviv on Telegram. The agent allegedly asked him to film a video introducing himself, stating where he lived and describing his health condition. In return, he was promised payment in cryptocurrency.

After Aviv said he did not have a suitable digital wallet, the agent allegedly guided him on how to open an account to receive the money. Aviv then sent the video and received payment worth about $20, the indictment says. The agent also allegedly warned him: “Don’t tell anyone.”

Prosecutors say the agent later asked Aviv, “Now do you want to make a few hundred dollars?” Aviv allegedly answered yes. From that point on, prosecutors say, the two remained in regular contact for months.

According to the indictment, Aviv knew, or at least deliberately ignored the possibility, that he was dealing with an Iranian agent or a person acting on behalf of an enemy state or terrorist organization for the purpose of gathering intelligence on Israel.

The indictment details a series of tasks Aviv allegedly carried out. Prosecutors say he sent the foreign agent news articles about missile strikes in Israel, photographed a missile that passed over his head and sent the image, confirmed details about missile and drone launches, and provided updates on impact zones and casualties during the fighting.

He also allegedly reported sirens in Eilat, the Galilee and other areas of the country, and provided information on the extent of damage caused by the strikes.

Defendant allegedly reported: ‘The public is not happy with the war’

According to the indictment, Aviv did not limit himself to information about missile impacts. Prosecutors say he also passed on information about public morale in Israel during the war.

He allegedly reported that “the public is not happy with the war,” that “the public is confused by the war,” that people were not walking in the streets and that there were no demonstrations in Israel. Prosecutors also say he sent reports about public pressure and political arguments surrounding the war.

Aviv is also accused of providing information about civilian infrastructure. According to the indictment, he told the foreign agent that Israel’s electricity network was operating normally, that there were no power, water or internet outages, and that the country’s infrastructure systems continued to function properly despite the war.

Prosecutors added that during the period of contact, Aviv received additional cryptocurrency payments. In one case, they say, the agent transferred another sum worth about $19 and instructed him how to explain the source of the money if asked.

“Say that one of your relatives sent you money, and don’t say anything about the Mossad,” the agent allegedly told him. Aviv later received another payment worth more than $40, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also say that in April, the agent instructed Aviv to write the names of presidents on banknotes, document it and send a photo in exchange for payment. Because Aviv did not have banknotes, he allegedly wrote the names on a piece of paper next to a coin, photographed it and sent the image to the foreign agent.

The indictment says Aviv “knowingly maintained contact with a foreign agent and has no reasonable explanation for doing so,” and that on many occasions he “knowingly provided the enemy with information that could benefit the enemy.”

He is charged with contact with a foreign agent and multiple counts of providing information for the benefit of the enemy.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep Aviv in custody until the end of legal proceedings. In their request, they said he admitted during questioning to the acts attributed to him, detailed the tasks he performed, explained that he acted out of financial motive and understood the meaning of his actions and the security danger they posed.