Lebanon gas deal not motive for terror uptick, officials

Israeli Defense officials said Thursday that the gas deal with Lebanon was not the cause for the recent northern rocket fire and the terror wave across the country.
Contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims that the mass protests of his coalition's judicial overhaul and the maritime border agreement struck with the Lebanese government, were motives for the escalating violence across the northern border and the wave of terror attacks including a road side explosive at Megiddo, placed by a terrorist who entered Israel from Lebanon
Israel and Lebanon signed a maritime border deal after years-long negotiations mediated by the United States, last October, clearing the way for natural gas explorations and production for both sides.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that "Israel continues to systematically strike Iranian assets and capabilities in the northern region. We will not allow Iran to establish an Iranian force in Syria, we will not allow the Golan Heights to become Lebanon, and we will not allow Syrian soil to become a means of transferring advanced weapons to Lebanon."
"We are working extensively on all fronts. Since I took office at the beginning of the year, in the first quarter of 2023, we have doubled the pace of attacks in Syria. We are systematically targeting intelligence and military assets."
"We are at the end of the era of limited conflicts, and at the beginning of a new security era in which there may be a real threat across all sectors and at any given time. We have operated over the years on the assumption that limited conflicts can be maintained, but this phenomenon is fading away. There is a prominent phenomenon of multiple fronts."