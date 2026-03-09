Israel strikes Iran as drone hits Bahrain refinery, oil surges past $115 and Trump defends price spike

According to reports from opposition outlet Iran International, explosions were also heard in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

IDF strikes missile launch sites ( Video: IDF )

Israeli Air Force jets struck targets belonging to Iran’s regime in the city of Isfahan

The strikes come amid escalating attacks across the region and growing concern in global energy markets.

Oil prices surged above $115 a barrel, the first time crude has crossed the $100 mark since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as investors fear the war could disrupt oil flows from the Middle East.

3 View gallery Drone base in Ahvaz in southwestern Iran hit in Israeli airstrikes ( Photo: AFP/SATELLITE IMAGE ֳ‚ֲ©2026 VANTOR )

Drone attack hits Bahrain oil refinery

Earlier Monday, a drone struck the oil refinery of Bahrain’s national oil company, BAPCO.

Video from the scene showed the facility engulfed in flames as thick smoke rose above the site. Bahrain’s Health Ministry said 32 people were injured in the strike in the Sitra area, where the refinery is located.

Bahrain’s BAPCO oil facilities burn after Iranian drone strike

Witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke rising from the direction of the refinery following the attack. The BAPCO complex is Bahrain’s main oil refinery and a key facility in the country’s energy sector.

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry said separately that three drones heading toward the Al-Jouf region and the Shaybah oil field were intercepted.

Trump defends spike in oil prices

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the surge in oil prices in a post on Truth Social, arguing that the increase was justified if it leads to the elimination of Iran’s nuclear threat.

3 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell )

“Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace,” Trump wrote.

“ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!” he added.

Graham urges caution on Iranian oil targets

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a strong supporter of Israel’s operation against Iran and widely considered close to President Donald Trump, urged caution about potential targets in Iran.

“Our allies in Israel have shown amazing capability when it comes to collapsing the murderous regime in Iran. America is most appreciative,” Graham wrote on X.

3 View gallery Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham ( Photo: AFP )

“However, there will be a day soon that the Iranian people will be in charge of their own fate, not the murderous ayatollah’s regime,” he added.

“In that regard, please be cautious about what targets you select. Our goal is to liberate the Iranian people in a fashion that does not cripple their chance to start a new and better life when this regime collapses. The oil economy of Iran will be essential to that endeavor.”

Strike reported in Beirut

Meanwhile, Lebanese reports said Israeli aircraft carried out a strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district, a Hezbollah stronghold in the city’s southern suburbs.

No immediate details were available on the target or possible casualties.

Markets on edge

The latest developments underscore how quickly the conflict is affecting global energy markets.

Oil prices have surged as traders weigh the risk of attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, a critical corridor for global oil supplies.